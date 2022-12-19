Roswell officer rescues dog from trash compactor

ROSWELL, Ga. — On Dec. 15 a Roswell police officer rescued a small dog stuck in a garbage compactor on Sarasota Drive.
The officer stopped by a compactor on the way to work and noticed a small dog inside trapped between two heavy boxes. The officer went inside the compactor to rescue the dog, but the heavy boxes pushed the dog farther down.
A property maintenance employee helped the officer get the dog out. The dog was shaking, but appeared fine, and had a collar around its neck that listed a phone number.
When the officer called the number, a person answered and said the dog was his, but he didn’t know it was in a compactor because he had left the pet with his parents. The owner then hung up and stopped responding.
The fire department came and checked the dog for injuries, and the officer took the dog to a veterinarian for further observation.