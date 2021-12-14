Roswell officer cleared, teen charged in fatal police chase

ROSWELL, Ga. — A 19-year-old man is facing charges including homicide by vehicle in the first degree following a crash Sept. 12 that left one man dead and injured another.
Carlos Sierra-Gonzalez, of Lawrenceville, came forward nearly a month after a group of vehicles were allegedly laying drag at the intersection of Holcomb Bridge Road and Ga. 400, resulting in a police chase through Roswell that was called off 10 seconds before the fatal crash.
Meanwhile, the patrol officer who initiated the chase, Robert Hulon, is back on duty. A month-long investigation conducted by the Roswell Police Department determined there was not enough evidence to clearly prove the pursuit was the cause of the accident.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, Hulon tried to conduct a traffic stop at around 12:05 a.m. Sept. 12, when a black Infiniti G37 sped away and began to drive recklessly on the wrong side of the road. At one point, the vehicle reached speeds up to 120 mph.
As it approached Holcomb Bridge and Calibre Creek Parkway, Sgt. Robert Marshall called off the pursuit. The report states the vehicle continued down the road at a high rate of speed until it hit a curb. The driver then overcorrected, the report states, which caused the vehicle to rotate counterclockwise across all lanes and to the north side of Holcomb Bridge and Richwood Circle.
After overturning an unknown number of times and knocking over trees and bushes, the Infiniti eventually hit a structural brick column and two people were ejected from the vehicle. Two others reportedly ran from the scene.
Crash victim dies of injuries
Dahian Silberio-Peña, 19, and Kimberly Reyes, 18, were transported to Wellstar North Fulton Hospital. Silberio-Peña later died. Reyes suffered a broken left forearm.
Sierra-Gonzalez was also charged with fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer, hit and run resulting in serious injury or death, driving in a circular or zig-zag course, reckless driving, speeding and two counts of serious injury by vehicle.
He is being held at the Fulton County Jail without bond. His next hearing is slated for Jan. 10.
The Roswell Office of Professional Standards began investigating allegations Hulon had initiated the pursuit on traffic charges the same day as the incident, and he was placed on paid leave.
Hulon had been with the Roswell Police Department for one year and had no prior complaints.
He told Sgt. Thomas Robinson during a 23-minute interview Sept. 29 he was aware of the department’s pursuit policy at the time of the accident, but that he had initiated the pursuit anyway because the cars had already been racing prior to the chase and he felt they were a “danger” to the public.
According to the department’s policy, “no pursuit shall be initiated on the basis of traffic charges” unless the vehicle is being operated in a way that endangers public safety prior to the pursuit. It also acknowledges that officers must be given an opportunity to differentiate between a traffic violator, who has failed to yield, and the inception of a vehicle pursuit.
It states the decision rests with the individual officer, who must carefully consider all factors, including the seriousness of the offense, all possible consequences and the safety of citizens.
Police receive racing complaints
On the night of the accident, the investigation states, an unnamed sergeant instructed officers to activate their cameras and patrol the areas, because uniform patrol had been receiving multiple calls of 15 to 30 racers in the area who were shutting down intersections, doing donuts and racing.
It was around that time, that Hulon reportedly encountered what he referred to as “high performance street vehicles” and began taking note of tags. What was not clear from the camera footage, however, was his assertion that there were two vehicles revving their engines as they waited at the traffic light.
He later admitted in the interview to owning two “high performance vehicles” himself, saying that he works on them, so he was able to identify their build – typically two-door coupes with a manual transmission, loud exhaust and tinted windows traveling in a pack of 100 to 200.
According to Hulon, both vehicles that night spun their tires when the light turned green, but he could not get to them because a vehicle immediately in front of him “intentionally” obstructed his pursuit. He said that while a red Mustang yielded, the Infiniti did not.
“Hulon first assumed that the Infiniti was about to stop, but as he approached, it sped off quickly,” the investigation states. “The fleeing vehicle was now cutting it close to other vehicles as it was in and out of traffic. It was at that time that Hulon initiated the pursuit due to the vehicle crossing into the oncoming lane.”
The report states that Hulon’s pursuit was cancelled, and as he was slowing down, he heard another officer announce the crash.
Patrol is usually told to show a presence at intersections in efforts to escort racers out of the city, but on this night, Hulon said the group was “much more manageable.” Hulon also confirmed that he had not received any explicit instructions not to chase or instructions that contradicted the department’s policy.
On Oct. 11, Sgt. Thomas Robinson asked for a 15-day extension, so that it could be placed on hold to avoid any interference with the criminal investigation. Hulon also contacted the Southern States Police Benevolent Association, a professional association that provides legal, disciplinary and other representation to officers who are members, to advise them of what happened.
The formal investigation was closed Oct. 22, and after concluding the allegation was “sustained,” Cpt. Charles Thomas Greco recommended Hulon complete remedial training on the Roswell Police Department’s vehicle operations policy.
