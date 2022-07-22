Roswell murder suspect killed by Colorado police

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police say murder suspect Fabien Perry was killed in the early morning hours of July 19 following an armed confrontation with law enforcement in Colorado.

The 27-year-old man had been wanted for nearly two weeks. Roswell police said it is likely Perry fled the state soon after he shot and killed his girlfriend, Johana Cabrales-Hernandez, 23, inside their Roswell home on July 6.

Roswell police spokesman Tim Lupo said their search for Perry led to Aurora, Colorado, where information was gathered that he was at a home in the area of North Oswego Street. That’s when they requested help from the Aurora Police Department, which immediately sent resources to apprehend Perry.

According to Aurora police, officers located Perry at the home around 12:45 p.m. on July 18, and SWAT responded to the scene. Other occupants of the home, thought to be acquaintances of Perry’s, exited the house, but Perry remained inside, refusing orders to come out.

The Aurora Police Department Crisis Negotiations Team also responded to the scene and team members were able to initiate communications with Perry. Over the next several hours, negotiators continued to try and convince Perry to exit the home, unharmed, police said.

Aurora police then requested help from the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, and deputies responded to the scene. They also received assistance from the Littleton and Englewood police departments.

At 9:45 p.m., officers reported hearing multiple gunshots from inside the home, but they did not return fire. Instead, they allegedly continued to try and communicate with Perry using the public address system on the Armored Response and Rescue Vehicles at the scene.

Aurora police stated Perry remained uncooperative and fired several more rounds throughout the night. Then, at about 2:18 a.m., Perry allegedly exited the home, armed with a rifle.

“Shots were fired by one Aurora police officer and one Arapahoe County Sheriff’s deputy,” the Aurora Police Department stated. “Medical care was provided by Aurora Fire Rescue, and the suspect was transported to the hospital. He did not survive his wounds.”

The police officer and sheriff’s deputy who fired their weapons are said to have been equipped with department-issued body cameras, which will be now used in the investigation. They have been placed on paid administrative leave, per each department’s policy.

The Critical Incident Response Team for the 18th Judicial District responded and will be investigating the officer-involved shooting incident. The CIRT Team conducts independent, multi-agency investigations into officer-involved shootings in Arapahoe, Douglas and Elbert counties.

Carbrales-Hernandez’s family has started an online fundraising campaign to cover the costs of her funeral and help support her two children. To donate, visit gofundme.com/f/help-for-samys-funeral-expenses.