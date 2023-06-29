Roswell motorcyclist cited for felony drug possession

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested a motorcyclist June 2 for alleged drug possession after a speeding stop on Ga. 400.
Deputies reported clocking two motorcycles speeding 91 mph in a 65-mph speed zone on southbound Ga. 400 near McFarland Parkway and initiated a traffic stop near Union Hill Road around 9 p.m. May 27.
When one of the motorcyclists, Brandon Goodman, 29, of Roswell, provided deputies his driver’s license, a plastic baggie that contained a pink powdery substance fell onto the ground, the report states. Goodman reportedly told deputies the substance was “probably food coloring.”
Deputies reported the substance tested positive for MDMA/methamphetamine. Deputies also searched Goodman and his backpack and located a rock that appeared to be crack cocaine, a clear crystalline substance, a glass pipe with burnt residue and a marijuana grinder.
Goodman was also operating his motorcycle outside of daylight hours, which is prohibited by state law under a motorcycle instructional permit.
Goodman was charged with felony possession of MDMA/meth and crack cocaine, as well as misdemeanor possession of marijuana under 1 ounce and drug-related objects, speeding and violation of permit conditions.
He is being held at the Forsyth County Jail. Bond is set at $25,860.
The second rider was issued a citation for speeding.