ROSWELL, Ga. — Officers responded to a shooting at the Seven Pines Apartment Homes along Treeridge Parkway and found a man wounded April 25.

The victim was lying in a breezeway of the apartment complex with a gunshot to the abdomen when police arrived, according to a daily shift report. The victim was taken to North Fulton Hospital to be treated.

Officers detained the man’s girlfriend after she was located in the parking lot. Detectives responded to investigate the shooting. It was not clear if charges had been filed against any suspects.

