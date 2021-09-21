ROSWELL, Ga. — Police responded to Roswell Creek Lane on Sept. 2 after a man reportedly attacked a 16-year-old boy unprovoked.
Witnesses said the 35-year-old suspect is known to be violent and is often intoxicated. They told officers the man choked and punched the teenage victim for no apparent reason.
The boy suffered minor injuries, according to police. Officers went to the suspect’s home but he did not answer the door. Officers secured a warrant for his arrest on a charge of aggravated assault.
