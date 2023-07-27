Roswell man victimized by Photoshop scam

ROSWELL, Ga. — A Roswell man told police he was being extorted for thousands of dollars by somebody he met through Facebook on April 14.
The man told officers that somebody he connected with on Facebook used an alias to message him photos that had been edited. The edited photos showed the Roswell man in compromising positions with children.
The blackmailer said if the man did not send $3,000 the photos would be posted everywhere, but the man refused. The blackmailer negotiated the price down to $300.
While police spoke to the victim, he received a call from the blackmailer asking for more money, and the man refused once again and said he was getting police involved. Officers said the voice sounded like a man pretending to be a woman.
The police told the man to cut communications with the blackmailer and to not send any money. The case remains active.