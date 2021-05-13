ROSWELL, Ga. — A Roswell man was stabbed during an April 30 robbery at the Exxon gas station along Holcomb Bridge Road. Police were dispatched shortly after 12:30 a.m., and found the 24-year-old victim lying in the parking lot of a nearby office complex with a stab wound to the stomach. The man was conscious but barely alert, according to police.
He said a suspect ran up on him, stole his bag and wallet, then stabbed him and ran away. Officers began treating the victim until paramedics arrived and rushed him to North Fulton Hospital to be treated.
