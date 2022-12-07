Roswell man sentenced to 12 years for fentanyl death

ATLANTA — A Roswell man has been sentenced to federal prison for selling fentanyl-laced pills that killed one person and seriously injured another in 2017 and 2018.
The U.S. Department of Justice announced Nov. 22, that Hubert Nathans, 33, of Roswell, has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for selling fake Roxicodone pills containing fentanyl, which led to the death of a 24-year-old
Nathans and his supplier, Edward Culton, a 29-year-old Atlanta man, were arrested following an investigation by the Roswell Police Department, the DEA and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in 2018.
“Nathans and Culton remorselessly sought to profit from drug addiction at any cost,” U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan said. “Their greed resulted in the tragic death of one person and the near-death of another. As the opioid epidemic continues to rage nationwide, these significant sentences should make clear that opioid suppliers and dealers will be held accountable for the devastation they wreak in our communities.”
According to Justice Department Officials, Nathans and Culton continued selling fentanyl-laced pills, even after learning their pills had caused a fatal overdose, leading to another nearly fatal overdose.
Agents seized almost 1,000 pills containing fentanyl during a search of Culton’s apartment, officials said.
“Each and every pill distributed by Nathans and Culton in our community represented the potential for another life lost,” Roswell Police Chief James Conroy said. “We remain committed to working hand-in-hand with our law enforcement partners to stem the tide of overdose deaths, and to aggressively pursuing the entire criminal ecosystem that contributes to them.”
Nathans pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute and possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl Aug. 13, 2018. In addition to the12-year prison sentence, he will spend another 15 years under supervised release.
Culton was convicted on similar charges Sept. 8, 2022 and has been sentenced to more than 18 years in prison for his part in the illegal enterprise.