Roswell man scammed in extortion incident

ROSWELL, Ga. –– A Roswell man was scammed May 3 of $2,400 after a caller claiming to be with Fulton County Police said he faced a bench warrant for failing to appear for jury duty. The victim said the caller had claimed to work for the Fulton County Clerk.
The victim said he was convinced the caller was legitimate because she had his driver’s license number. She told him he needed to send $2,400 to clear the bench warrant off his record, so he sent the money through the Zillow app. After he made the payment, he went to the office address provided by the caller and found no one there.
He then reported the incident to Roswell police.