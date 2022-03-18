Roswell man reports fraud on T-Mobile account

ROSWELL, Ga. –– A Roswell man reported fraudulent access to his T-Mobile account March 6. The victim received a phone call from T-Mobile and was told that two phones had been purchased on his account at a T-Mobile store on Memorial Drive in Atlanta. He confirmed that the purchase was not authorized and changed the PIN to his account.
After the PIN number was changed, he said there were 10 attempts to access his account. He was not concerned of any other fraudulent activity because he had frozen his credit.