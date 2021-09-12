ROSWELL, Ga. — Police arrested a Roswell man Aug. 26 after he threatened to shoot a manager at an AT&T store on Holcomb Bridge Road.
Joseph Theodore Prell, 68, was cited with disorderly conduct. The store manager told officers that an irate Prell threatened to go home, get a shotgun and come back to the store to “clean the place out.”
Police tracked Prell down driving near Holcomb Woods Parkway and questioned him. He told officers he went to the AT&T store to cancel his contract, and the service clerks weren’t helping him.
He said he became “extremely angry” and admitted that he threatened to shoot everyone. Prell apologized and told officers it was an empty threat as he doesn’t own a gun.
Police cited him and trespassed him from the store.
