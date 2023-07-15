Roswell man cited for alleged battery

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police arrested a Roswell man June 14 on false imprisonment charges after he allegedly battered his ex-girlfriend.
Officers reported responding to a residence on Ivywood Lane around 6 p.m. The Alpharetta Fire Department requested police at the apartment because of screaming coming from inside, the report states.
Officers reported observing a woman lying in bed and knocking on a window. When she sat up, her face was “fully covered in blood,” and she appeared to be unable to move or speak with police, the report states.
Christopher Reaves, 21, was seen leaving the bed to answer the door when officers knocked, the report states.
Officers reported the woman was visibly distraught and crying, and she said, “Don’t let him hurt me.” She told officers Reaves was the reason she was bleeding.
During an alleged altercation, Reaves said the woman had her hands together, and when he tried to grab them, she “threw them against her nose,” the report states.
Officers reported the woman said she had arrived at the apartment around 5:20 p.m. to collect her belongings because she and Reaves had broken up two weeks earlier. When she asked where her belongings were, Reaves allegedly struck her nose multiple times with a closed fist.
Reaves denied the allegations of striking the woman.
He was charged with felony false imprisonment and misdemeanor battery.