Roswell man charged with stealing power tools

ROSWELL, Ga. –– A Roswell man was arrested for felony shoplifting April 17 for allegedly stealing three Ryobi battery-powered tools worth $537 at Home Deport on Holcomb Bridge Road.
The store notified police that the man, Victor Gonzalez, was suspected of having stolen items from the store on multiple occasions. In the latest incident, an employee said Gonzalez left the scene without paying for the items.
Police ran the plate of the Toyota Camry seen leaving the lot and drove to the man’s residence, locating the three items he’d allegedly stolen. The tools were returned to the store.
Gonzalez was released from the Fulton County Jail April 20 on $1,000 bond.