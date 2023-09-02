Roswell man charged with brandishing gun

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police arrested a 41-year-old Roswell man who allegedly brandished a firearm recently during an incident at a local restaurant, reports said.
Officers took the man into custody after he allegedly pointed a handgun at the owner of Gourmania, a restaurant on Devore Drive.
Reports said the owner was closing his restaurant when a man approached him from behind with a gun for an unknown reason. The suspect, who smelled strongly of alcohol, was disarmed and wrestled to the ground by the owner and a nearby witness.
The suspect later told police he was at the restaurant to “comment on a cheesesteak he had eaten” and claimed not to have drunk any alcohol despite slurring his words badly.
The man was arrested for aggravated assault, reckless conduct and public drunkenness. He was transported to the North Fulton County Jail in Alpharetta without incident.