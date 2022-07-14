Roswell man attacked after ATM withdrawal

ROSWELL, Ga. — A Roswell man was attacked July 4 after he withdrew money at a Wells Fargo ATM on Old Holcomb Bridge Way.
The victim told police he withdrew $200 from the ATM, then drove home and parked in his usual parking space near his apartment.
As he approached his apartment door, he told police he heard movement behind him but assumed the noise to be a neighbor.
When he opened his door, a man pressed what he thought was a gun held to the back of his head.
The victim was then pushed into his apartment where he grabbed an empty beer bottle nearby and swung it at his attacker.
The victim stated he was possibly struck in the face with the gun. The attacker then demanded his money and if he had CashApp or Apple Pay. The victim was struck unconscious and when he woke up, his nose was bleeding.
The victim could not identify his attacker and stated that there may have been more than one person involved in the assault.