Roswell man arrested for meth trafficking

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County authorities arrested a Roswell man Aug. 4 on charges of drug trafficking after a traffic stop uncovered narcotics in his vehicle.
Sheriff’s office deputies began following the man at the intersection of Matt Highway and Dahlonega Highway after observing him acting suspiciously at a nearby gas station. The driver was stopped on Matt Highway when his vehicle was observed crossing over the highway’s center line multiple times.
Deputies observed that the man looked very nervous and had a can of beer in his vehicle cupholder. After a short investigation, the driver admitted he had “a lot” of methamphetamine hidden in his car, according to the incident report.
Deputies found 6 ounces of methamphetamine, 59 Xanax pills, 57 amphetamine pills, 50 LSD tabs, other small quantities of narcotics, a digital scale and “a considerable amount” of packaging material, the report stated.
The man was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, LSD and Schedule II drugs with intent to distribute, possession of schedule II drugs, possession of drug related objects, failure to maintain lane and speeding.