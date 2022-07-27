Roswell man arrested for fleeing traffic stop

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police arrested a 22-year-old Roswell man after he allegedly fled from a traffic stop July 9.
Around 12:30 a.m., an officer noticed the man appeared to be asleep at a traffic light on Ashford Dunwoody Road in the lane to turn left onto Perimeter Center West. When the officer attempted a traffic stop, the driver put on his right turn signal as though he intended to stop and then rapidly changed lanes and cut off another driver, according to the report.
The officer did not chase the driver as he “sped off” down Perimeter Center West but notified Sandy Springs police where the suspect was apprehended some 20 minutes later.
Police found a container with marijuana in a bag the man had, according to the report.
The 22-year-old Roswell man was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, driving while unlicensed, improper stopping, impeding traffic, attempting to elude law enforcement and reckless driving.