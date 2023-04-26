Roswell man arrested for assault with bottle

ROSWELL, Ga. — Police arrested a 22-year-old Roswell man for aggravated assault outside a Mexican restaurant on Holcomb Bridge Road April 16 after witnesses said he struck and injured someone with a glass bottle.
Officers arrived on the scene to find the victim with wounds to the face and chest. The police treated the victim and transported him to North Fulton Hospital, then spoke to witnesses.
One witness stated that the suspect struck the other person in the head with a glass bottle. Police took the suspect into custody. He told police that he had been in a verbal altercation that got physical. The man told police he hit the other person with a glass bottle.
With a witness statement and admission from the suspect, officers took the man into custody on aggravated assault charges and transported him to Fulton County Jail.