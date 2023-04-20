Roswell man arrested for alleged armed threat

ROSWELL, Ga. — Police arrested a 28-year-old Roswell man for aggravated assault with a firearm on April 9 after a resident reported he had pointed a gun at him and made threats.
The resident called Roswell police to an apartment on Old Holcomb Bridge Road, where he showed footage from his ring camera. The resident was sitting on his balcony for about five minutes when his Ring camera sent out an alert that someone was nearby. Then, a man approached the resident and started talking.
The resident said the man couldn’t be in the area, and he responded by pulling out a gun with a flashlight and saying words to the effect that he would harm him. The man then walked away from the building.
The apartment resident told police he had seen the man around the building about three times but did not know if he lived in the area.
Police later found the man from the ring camera unarmed and took him into custody.