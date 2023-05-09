Roswell man arrested, cited with street racing

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police arrested a 22-year-old Roswell man who was allegedly caught racing at high speeds on Old Milton Parkway April 29.
An incident report said officers were patrolling the area near Old Milton Parkway and Haynes Bridge Road when two vehicles pulled up to a traffic light together, before speeding off at more than 70 miles per hour.
Once officers determined that the vehicles were traveling well above the 45-mile-per-hour speed limit, causing another vehicle to slam on its brakes to avoid a collision, one of the vehicles was stopped on the side of Old Milton Parkway.
The driver allegedly admitted that he had been racing the other vehicle. He was taken into custody for racing, reckless driving and speeding charges. He was transported to the North Fulton County Jail in Alpharetta.