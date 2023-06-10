Roswell man arrested after Alpharetta chase

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Authorities arrested a wanted 21-year-old man who allegedly led police on a chase through Alpharetta and Roswell May 14.
Police reports said the chase began at about 2:30 a.m. when an officer driving on Main Street in Alpharetta toward Old Milton Parkway observed a vehicle traveling at high speed, failing to maintain its lane and running red lights.
At points during the chase, the vehicle traveled as fast as 80 miles per hour in a 35-mile-per-hour zone, and ran red lights on Maxwell Road and Mansell Road, reports said. Despite multiple officers being involved in the chase, the suspect was able to escape.
From the vehicle’s license plate, Officers learned it was registered to an individual who previously fled from a traffic stop in 2022. With assistance from Roswell police, officers located the vehicle’s registered address and made it there before the suspect’s vehicle arrived.
Police arrested the 21-year-old driver and charged him with a litany of offenses including speeding, reckless driving and fleeing and eluding. The man was transported to the North Fulton County Jail in Alpharetta.