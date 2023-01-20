Roswell housing agency reports theft of tools

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell Housing Authority reported a break-in and the theft of $650 in tools on Jan. 9.
A maintenance worker told police sometime that night the maintenance room had been forcibly entered, and a table saw, portable heater and toolbox with hand tools were stolen. The maintenance man was not sure whether anything else had been taken.
Security cameras in the area were not pointed at the specific location. Police swept the area but could not find any fingerprints to analyze.
The case remains open.