Roswell homeowner struck twice by attempted burglaries

ROSWELL, Ga. –– A Roswell man filed a report March 21 of an attempted burglary at his residence on Roswell Landing Drive.
The homeowner stated that someone had attempted to kick in his and his neighbors’ front door March 19. Neither homeowner called police at the time because they could not find anyone trespassing or anything missing from either property.
The victim called police two days later when he heard someone kicking his door again. The glass pane of his door was shattered, but he found no signs of anything missing. The homeowner said he went outside and saw a young male, who stated he was a fifth grader and said he was waiting to meet up with his friends, but none lived in the neighborhood.