ROSWELL, Ga. — Plumbing fixtures were reported stolen from a Long

Circle home under construction July 7.

The complainant told officers someone stole upwards of $8,000 worth of fixtures from the home sometime between July 2 and July 7.

Among the items taken were four shower heads, eight faucets and a pair of garbage disposals. The contractor had no leads on who may have broken into the home. He said he didn’t suspect any of his employees were involved.

Police checked with neighbors to see if surveillance cameras in the area may have captured any suspicious activity. No arrests had been made yet.

