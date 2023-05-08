Roswell firefighters rescue woman in Chattahoochee

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell firefighters rescued a woman who was drowning in the Chattahoochee River at Don White Memorial Park near Riverside Road April 27.
Bystanders reported the woman was struggling to stay afloat around 1:30 p.m. The Roswell Fire Department’s Swiftwater Rescue Team and firefighters arrived on the scene soon after.
The team threw a water rescue rope toward the woman. She couldn’t grab the rope, so firefighters Andrew Riley and James Laudermilk swam out and brought her to safety. First responders on the scene then provided medical care to the woman.
“Thanks to their quick thinking, calm demeanor and exceptional bravery, firefighters Riley and Laudermilk were able to rescue the victim and bring her safely to the shore,” Roswell Fire Chief Joe Pennino said. “Their heroic actions undoubtedly saved her life.”
The Roswell Fire Department said May is water safety month and encouraged residents to practice water safety, like wearing life jackets and not swimming alone. They advised people to pay close attention to their surroundings around water and be cautious when entering a body of water.
The department said if you see somebody struggling in the water, call for help and never attempt to rescue them alone.