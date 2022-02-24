Roswell Facebook transaction goes sour after ‘buyer’ drives off

ROSWELL, Ga. –– A man reported the theft of a sofa Feb. 13 at Public Storage on Horton Drive. The victim stated that he had arranged to sell the sofa to a woman on Facebook and agreed to meet her at the storage unit for the transaction.
The victim said he helped load the couch into a gray Dodge Durango and was awaiting payment when she drove off. The couch was valued at $790.
The victim showed law enforcement screenshots he had printed out of the woman’s Facebook account as well as screenshots of the conversation they had on Facebook regarding the transaction. The victim stated that after he contacted her, she blocked him on Facebook.