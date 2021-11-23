ROSWELL, Ga. — A woman called police Oct. 26 and reported that a motorist threw something at her vehicle as she was driving along Holcomb Bridge Road. The victim told officers traffic forced her to make a hard stop near the intersection of Old Dogwood Road and she blew her horn.
A Nissan Murano pulled up beside her shortly afterward and a man with blonde hair, who was driving that SUV, threw an unknown object that hit the woman’s minivan, she told officers.
The woman was able to get the SUV’s license plate before turning south on Ga. 400. Police matched the vehicle to a Nissan Murano registered to a 25-year-old Woodstock man.
No arrest was made.
