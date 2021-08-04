ROSWELL, Ga. — Police responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash along Upper Hembree Road in which a Roswell man died July 20.
Nicholas F. Powell, 27, was driving his Subaru Forester southwest when he lost control, crossed over into the northeast-bound lanes, struck a curb and left the roadway. Police said Powell’s SUV rolled over several times and barreled through vegetation before it slammed into a tree. Powell was partially ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene of the crash.
