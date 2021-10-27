FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Roswell man has been charged with vehicular homicide in the death of a female passenger in his car that was struck from behind on Canton Highway Oct. 7.
Daniel William Manca, 21, of Roswell, was arrested Oct. 14 and charged with second-degree homicide by vehicle and making an improper U-turn.
The crash occurred around 8:45 p.m. in the 3700 block of Canton Highway. According to deputies, Manca was driving a Toyota Corolla westbound on the highway near Post Road. There, five occupants in the car and one of the passengers asked Manca to stop at a RaceTrac gas station.
Deputies said Manca missed the turn-in to the RaceTrac and did a three-point turn in the middle of Canton Highway to turn around. A GMC Sierra traveling eastbound struck the Corolla from behind as it was coming out of its turn, deputies said. The impact of the collision knocked the Corolla off the roadway and into a ditch.
Two of the five occupants in the car were unscathed, two suffered minor injuries. Carly Jo Rich, of Ball Ground, died at the scene. No one in the pickup truck was injured.
Deputies suspected neither driver of impairment.
