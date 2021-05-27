ROSWELL, Ga. — Police were dispatched to Moe’s restaurant along Holcomb Bridge Road on May 14 for burglary reports.
The owner told officers someone cut out a side door plexiglass panel and broke in, then stole $3,000 from a safe in the back office. The owner said he didn’t have any suspicious customers lately. Police were unable to pull footage from any of the store’s security cameras.
