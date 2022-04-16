Roswell couple scammed with fake warrant ploy

ROSWELL, Ga. –– A Roswell couple sent $7,300 to a caller who claimed to be with the Fulton County Federal Clerk’s Office.
The caller said the woman had a pending arrest warrant and advised her to send $7,300 through Zelle and Google Pay to put a freeze on the warrant. The woman and her husband complied with the request, but they later learned police she did not have any warrants, and Fulton County law enforcement wouldn’t have asked her for money over the phone.
Police advised the victims to contact their bank and inform them of the incident to prevent future losses from scammers.