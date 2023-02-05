Roswell couple reports threat on their lives

ROSWELL, Ga. — A husband and wife at Creekside Way told Roswell officers on Jan. 26 that a man in a white hoodie banged on their apartment door around 1 a.m. stating “I’m going to kill you.”
When officers arrived on the scene, they located a man who matched the physical description of the suspect. The man denied any involvement but said he had knocked on a different door in the apartment complex, which police soon found was a vacant property.
The couple could not confirm whether the man officers spoke to was the same person who banged on their door, but they did say the man police located was frequently seen around the complex. The husband also said that his uncle had received a threat from the man on Facebook messenger. The husband showed officers a message in which the man wrote in Spanish, “If you change it, I’m going to kill you as promised after.”
Officers did not have a witness to the incident, so they gave the suspect a criminal trespass warning and left the scene.