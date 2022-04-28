Roswell company reports theft of catalytic converter

ROSWELL, Ga. –– A man reported April 18 that a catalytic converter had been removed from one of his company trucks of Garage Floor Coating.
The victim said a catalytic converter was taken from a 2017 Isuzu NPR and that the incident had been recorded on security footage. Video showed an unidentified male entering the property two days prior and looking at the vehicles on-site. The video footage stopped for one hour and the suspect was no longer there. The owner stated the converter is worth near $2,500 and plans to press charges.