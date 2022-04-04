Roswell car owner loses iPad left in parked vehicle

ROSWELL, Ga. –– A Roswell resident reported his iPad stolen from his vehicle March 20 on Wexford Overlook Drive.
The victim stated his iPad, valued at approximately $900, had been taken from his passenger seat.
The victim said he couldn’t pinpoint the exact time of the theft. He said he had left his vehicle unlocked and parked on Wexford Overlook Drive while he was at the tennis courts with friends. Then later that day, he was in the Decatur and east Atlanta area visiting with friends.
Nothing else was reported stolen.