ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police responded to a Lifetime Fitness gym along North Point Parkway on July 27 after a man said his Rolex watch was stolen from the locker room.
The victim told an officer he put his platinum watch, valued at $7,500, in his gym bag and left it in his locker while he worked out. The watch was no longer there when he returned about two hours later.
He asked a gym employee to check the lost and found, but was unable to locate the watch.
