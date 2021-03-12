ROSWELL, Ga. — Police were dispatched to a home along Pine Grove Road late Feb. 23 after an armed robber ambushed three Lyft riders being dropped off at the residence.
The victims and neighbors told officers three gunshots rang out during the incident. No one was injured.
According to the homeowners, the three victims were friends who were coming from the Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. One of the residents told police the suspect jumped out of the bushes when the Lyft vehicle pulled into the driveway. The gunman shouted “Nobody move” then ran to the other side of the car. The gunshots rang out when a second vehicle pulled into the driveway, police indicated. One of the women said her luggage was stolen.
