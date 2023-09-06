Road rage suspect sought by police

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police are searching for a road rage suspect who allegedly menaced a local woman in Alpharetta recently.
Reports said a driver was turning left from GA. 400 onto Windward Parkway at about 2 p.m. Aug. 9 when a Chevy Tahoe truck driver started acting aggressively towards her because she changed lanes.
The suspect driver allegedly stopped very close to her vehicle at a traffic light and punched her passenger side mirror.
The victim’s account was corroborated by security camera footage from the intersection, according to the police report. Authorities also say the film helped them identify the suspect as a 67-year-old Cumming man.
Police are now searching for the man, reports said.