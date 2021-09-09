ROSWELL, Ga. — Officers were called to respond to an Aug. 19 road-rage incident on Old Holcombe Bridge Way.
The victim said a Toyota Camry sped around and passed him as he was driving into the apartment complex. The Camry then pulled over. When the victim drove past the car, the driver of the Camry got out brandishing a gun and approached the victim’s car. Police said the suspect never pointed the weapon.
The victim said he backed his car into a retaining wall next to the leasing office. The suspect then returned to his car. He re-emerged moments later without the gun. He walked into an apartment building with a woman who was carrying a small child, according
