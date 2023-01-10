Rideshare traffic stop leads to drug arrest

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A Stone Mountain man was arrested on narcotics charges Dec. 26 after sheriff’s deputies stopped a ride share vehicle in south Forsyth County.
Deputies started following a black SUV on Ga. 400 after observing several traffic violations and erratic lane changes as the vehicle exited onto McFarland Parkway and Ronald Reagan Boulevard.
When the vehicle was finally stopped, deputies were told the vehicle was an Uber ride carrying one passenger. The driver told deputies his passenger was carrying a large garbage bag that smelled strongly of marijuana.
The passenger refused to speak with deputies, except for saying that he wanted to contact his father, a DeKalb County Police Officer.
Deputies reported finding a large bag of marijuana in the passenger’s trash bag, along with a rolling tray, digital scale and an Oxycodone pill. The passenger was also found to be carrying a handgun and a bullet proof vest.
The Uber driver was released from the scene with his vehicle and the passenger was arrested possession with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.