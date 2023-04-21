Retailer reports theft of $1,000 in candles

MILTON, Ga. — Milton Police responded to a call March 29 in reference to a theft at Bath & Body Work on Ga. 9.
The store manager said that at 6:40 p.m., the suspect entered the store with two empty Bath & Body Works bags, grabbed candles off the shelves and placed them into her bags. The manager said 10 minutes later, the suspect passed all points of sale and left without paying for the merchandise. The value of the merchandise totaled $1,024.10.
The suspect was described as a Black female, around 5-foot-4 inches tall with a medium build and dark complexion, long braided hair, eyebrow piercings, a right ankle tattoo and wearing a white tennis outfit.
The store manager said only the corporate office could access video footage of the incident.