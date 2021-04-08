DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police responded to a Verizon store along Perimeter Center West and arrested a woman trying to buy a sim card using someone else’s account March 25.
The store’s manager told officers the suspect was suspicious and couldn’t remember basic information about the account she was trying to access, like the type of phone she supposedly owned. When the manager called the actual account holder, she learned that the woman attempting to purchase the sim card was a fraudster.
Police questioned the woman, 42-year-old Monique Tomlinson, and she refused to provide any information. Officers found the victim’s Florida driver’s license and Wells Fargo debit card in Tomlinson’s possession.
The Raleigh, North Carolina woman was charged with larceny and identity theft, according to police.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.