Restaurant road rage ends in three arrests

ROSWELL, Ga. — A series of exchanges outside the Holcomb Bridge Krystal’s July 11 led to three arrests at City Hall, according to Roswell police reports.
The police narrative states that a green BMW struck a silver Honda as it was leaving the parking lot, leading to an altercation between the two drivers and a passenger.
A green GMC then pulled in, unsuccessfully attempting to stop the BMW from leaving. The report says the Honda driver stated that the GMC chased the BMW around the until the BMW stopped facing north on Dogwood toward Holcomb Bridge Road.
One witness and surveillance videos show the GMC driver exiting his car and hitting the BMW’s driver side window with an object, according to the report.
Both drivers then left the scene and arrived at City Hall.
After interviewing the parties and inspecting videos of the incident, officers arrested three people. The driver and passenger of the Honda were charged with riotous conduct. The driver of the GMC was cited for simple assault and reckless driving.