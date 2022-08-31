Restaurant loses $1,155 in ‘dine and dash’ case

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Cabernet on Windward Parkway in Alpharetta reported to police last week that a large group of people fled the restaurant after eating and drinking for several hours on Monday night, leaving an unpaid bill of $1,155.
A restaurant manager told police that a reservation had been made for 30 people on Aug. 15, using several different names. The night of the reservation, a small group showed up initially, but grew as the night went on.
When it came time for the bill, some members of the parties paid their portion of the check and left, and group’s organizer, a young man, was left with the remainder of the bill, $1,155.34.
While the restaurant manager and waiters were tending other tables, the man allegedly ran out the restaurant’s back patio door and jumped into a waiting vehicle, which drove away running a red light.
Police and restaurant staff were able to view the incident on the restaurant security camera and warrants for the suspect are pending.
Milton woman reports loss
of $7,700 in phony charges
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Fraudulent charges at two Alpharetta stores have cost a local woman nearly $8,000, Alpharetta Police say.
On Aug. 16, a Milton woman reported to police that she was receiving notifications from her banks that suspected fraudulent charges were being completed on her account at stores in Alpharetta.
Before the woman’s bank cards could be frozen and cancelled, $6,574 had been spent on her account at the Apple Store in Alpharetta and $1,136 had been purchased at Nordstrom. Several other charges were attempted but were not completed.
The woman said she believes her cards were stolen from her purse while shopping at the Kroger on Ga. 9 in Alpharetta earlier in the day.
No suspects were identified by police at the time of the report.