Restaurant employee accused of altering tip

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek Police were dispatched to a fraud call at restaurant on Medlock Bridge Road. The owner and manager said one of his employees altered the tip amount on five delivery receipts.
The owner told police the receipts had a tip amount already included, but there was also a space for an additional tip. In those spaces, the employee handwrote amounts to increase the tip without the customer's consent, the police report said.
Because the owner had to reimburse all the transaction because of fraud, police told him he was a victim of the case as well. The owner said he didn’t want to press charges and would allow the employee to pay him back for the losses. But he requested that police criminally trespass the employee.