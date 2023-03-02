Restaurant customer issued trespass warning

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police were called to the Red Pepper restaurant Feb. 10 to investigate reports that a customer was refusing to pay for food he had ordered.
Police reports said the man entered the restaurant at about 4 p.m., ordered $80 worth of food and after eating, went to the restaurant’s bathroom and refused to come out and pay.
After police identified the suspect as a 36-year-old Watkinsville man, he allegedly said that he didn’t have any money to pay the tab. Police later released the man with a criminal trespass warning, but without charges or citations.