DUNWOODY, Ga. — Several residents at the Dunwoody Gabels apartment complex along North Shallowford Road reported hearing gunshots ring out before dawn March 22.
Police responded, and a tenant said they saw a dark-colored Honda sedan speeding around the complex, then heard several gunshots in the area moments later. Police were not able to locate any shell casings in the roadway near the complex.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.