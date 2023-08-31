Residents lose thousands in apartment burglary

MILTON, Ga. — Two Milton residents reported to police Aug. 11 that their apartment on North Park Lane had been burglarized.
They told police that when they arrived home, they noticed their bedrooms had been rummaged through. One of the victims also said up to $3,000 in cash, $15,000 in gold and a $1,400 laptop was missing.
Police observed tool marks near the deadbolt on the front door where it had been pried open, damaging the lock. Investigators also arrived to further process the scene.
One victim also told police he saw two people he had never seen before outside of his apartment. He described one individual as a heavy-set Hispanic or White female around 5-foot in her 30s or 40s, wearing glasses and a pink and purple striped shirt. The victim said she was talking to a 6-foot tall Hispanic or White male in his 30s or 40s with longer black and red hair in a ponytail, wearing a blue shirt.
Police canvassed the neighborhood but found no evidence pertaining to the incident.