Residents lose $7,500 to collection scams

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Scammers pretending to be with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Power allegedly stole $7,500 from two victims in Alpharetta on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, incident reports said.
Police were told in the first incident that a local business owner was contacted by someone claiming to be from Georgia Power and told his account was delinquent $1,498. The victim was told he owed an additional $5,000 in late fees.
Despite checking his account and seeing no delinquencies, scammers were able to convince the victim to deposit $5,000 in their account via a Bitcoin ATM in Forsyth County.
The second scam occurred at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 1, when a woman received a call from someone pretending to be a Fulton County Sheriff’s deputy. Scammers told the woman she needed to pay $2,500 for failing to appear in court.
After the call, the woman paid the $2,500 via a transfer and was told she would need to do a Zoom call at a later date. It was at this point the victim realized she has been scammed.
No suspect was identified in either case.