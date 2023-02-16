Residential burglary reported in Dunwoody

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police reported a home on Madison Drive was burglarized Jan. 30.
Officers arrived at 2103 Madison Drive at about 8 p.m. after receiving reports of a burglary and were told someone entered the residence while the homeowner was upstairs. The burglar allegedly stole two sets of keys and a Nintendo Switch game system.
The back door had been forced open and officers found a pair of black disposable gloves in a trashcan outside the home, which was likely worn by the suspect, the report said.
Officers noted in the report that when they arrived on the scene, they witnessed a vehicle speeding out of the neighborhood.
No suspects were identified at the time of the report, but officers are searching for the suspect vehicle’s owner.